The year 2021 will be a bit different for Bollywood. The reason why we say so is, tomorrow is an auspicious occasion of 26th January i.e. Indian Republic Day and there’s nothing for cinema lovers to cheer for. Sadly, as COVID-19 scare still exists, Bollywood isn’t witnessing any major releases. It’s not like people don’t want to watch a movie in theatres. If that would be the case, Crack (Telugu) and Master (Tamil) wouldn’t have made such an impact. Coming back to Bollywood, today’s we’ll be revisiting the biggest Republic Day box office grossers on the eve of the auspicious occasion.

As we mentioned in the title, it’s Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat leading the list like a boss. It’s the only 300 crore grosser in the list. It’s followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees but there’s a huge gap between both the films.

Without wasting much of a time, starting from the least, let’s have a look at the biggest Republic Day grossers at the box office:

Race 2

The second instalment of Race franchise featuring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and others had a good pre-release hype due to the sequel factor and hit music. It released on 25th January 2013 with an opening day figure of 15.12 crores. On 26th, the film jumped to 20.70 crores. It ended its run at 102 crores.

Jai Ho

Jai Ho is amongst Salman Khan’s underperformers but still managed a place in this list. The film was released on 24th January 2014. It opened with 17.50 crores and saw a big jump of 26.25 crores on day 3 i.e. Republic Day. It made 111 crores lifetime at the box office.

Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan starrer enjoyed a huge benefit of a holiday as it released on 26th January 2012. It registered a bumper opening of 23 crores and after that, it was the content which did all the talks. It ended its run at 123.05 crores.

Kaabil

Good content always shine no matter how many hurdles it faces and something similar we saw with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Released on 25th January 2017, the film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Despite tough competition, it opened with 10.43 crores and jumped up to 18.67 crores on 26th. It made a lifetime of 126.85 crores.

Airlift

Every box office list is incomplete without Akshay Kumar’s presence! His Airlift released on 22nd January 2016, opened with 12.35 crores and showed a good jump on day 5 i.e. Republic Day by adding 17.80 crores. It ended its run at 129 crores.

Raees

At the second spot is our King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. As mentioned above, Kaabil clashed with Khan’s Raees. Despite that, the film put up a good performance at the box office. It opened with 20.42 crores and went onto collect 26.30 crores on day 2. It made a lifetime of 139.21 crores.

Padmaavat

And here’s the monstrous success! After taking a good start of 24 crores (inclusive of paid previews) on 25th January 2018, the film jumped to collect 32 crores on day 2. It’s the highest Republic Day grosser with a mammoth collection of 300.26 crores.

