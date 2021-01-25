Apart from being an actor par excellence, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been lauded for her impeccable fashion sensibilities. Taking the label of a fashionista a notch higher, she has revolutionised maternity fashion. Even during her final trimester, she is making several heads turn and her social media is proof.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a selfie during a brand shoot. Sporting a pink sports bra which she teamed up with a pair of high-waist leggings, she has taken the internet by storm.

Today, the actor shared a few pictures on Instagram to remind all the women out there that it is important to love and accept one’s body the way it is. Check out the pictures here:

Kareena has become a trendsetter as she emerged as one only Indian film actor to flaunt a baby bump by donning athleisure and thus, turning up the heat and creating a splash on the internet. She has been cheered by her peers and fans for embracing her body and being a champion for body positivity and self-love.

At a time when beauty is defined by a certain body type and size, the actor has defied all stereotypes pertaining to pregnancy and projected a positive body image. Needless to say, she has become a source of inspiration to many women including young and to-be mothers. In a country, where beauty is associated with slim bodies and pregnancy with loose-fitted silhouettes, she has proved that pregnancy and maternity fashion should only be dictated by one’s personal choice.

On multiple occasions, she has talked about the need to fall in love with oneself and turning a deaf year to detractors. Never having succumbed to the pressures that comes with pregnancy, Kareena has time and again set an example for women who are about to embrace motherhood.

Way to go, Kareena!

