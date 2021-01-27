Bigg Boss is a house of controversies and every season we get to see a lot of showdowns amongst contestants. Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta were two such contestants who we saw forming a close bond in their season. But, this time in season 14, we saw their completely different bond, which led to a massive showdown, and it was packed with accusations and topped with a lot of revelations.

Advertisement

The duo was seen arguing over how people plan and plot things against the housemates. The episode saw Vikas revealing about a call recording received from her, that had his mother, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde’s recordings, which was focused on his good works but things took an unpleasant turn. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 saw Vikas Gupta accusing Arshi of blackmailing him in the past. He further mentioned that Arshi even tried to threaten him to accuse him during the ‘MeToo’ campaign. Later the mastermind warned her to be ready for repercussions. He also cleared his motto to be in BB14. The creative producer mentioned coming on the show to clear his image and not win the game. He was also heard saying that he would file a case against her, “Tere khilaf bhi case karwaunga main.”

Later Arshi Khan, while narrating the entire incident to Abhinav Shukla revealed Vikas Gupta forced her to talk to his mother, followed by his mother finally talking to her and revealing everything. She also added Vikas was trying to gain sympathy for himself, by putting others in a bad light.

Besides this, Vikas too revealed personal deets about him. He mentioned his family is aware of his sexual orientation and only stayed with him for his property. Revealing the reason behind why his family lived with him, he mentioned, as he is bi-sexual his family thought he would not get married and all assets will ultimately go to him. During this conversation with the housemates, he revealed he asked his mother to leave his house and how he became bankrupt with a whopping Rs loan. 1.8 crore on his head.

Anyway, what do you think of Vikas Gupta’s revelation about his family? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Varun Dhawan Said David Dhawan & His Mom Had Given Up On Him & Adopted Natasha Dalal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube