Bigg Boss 14 is turning uglier by the day with the contestants being up incidents from out the house and including family members. And last night’s episode was no different. In fact, it saw quite a few family issues of Vikas Gupta being dragged on national television last night. While the producers ranted about it to all the house members, Arshi Khan maintained silence.

Now, the actress’ team has taken to social media and opened up about it. They shared details about a few incidents that are nothing short of shocking. Read it all below.

Arshi Khan’s team took to Twitter and posted a length note regarding the same. Their tweet read, “So, #ArshiKhan knows too much & but won’t say anything as other people’s reputations are on the line. We have proof for everything mentioned in this statement but we value privacy & will not act unless required. #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020″

So, #ArshiKhan knows too much & but won't say anything as other people's reputations are on the line. We have proof for everything mentioned in this statement but we value privacy & will not act unless required. #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/0fAiWHtDXB — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 26, 2021

Team Arshi Khan’s note on the accusations read, “Yes, Arshi Khan hated Vikas Gupta for 2yrs. After his mother called her, Arshi threatened to reveal his mom’s pleas to the media. She also tweeted “Me Too Ayega” on her social media.”

The post continued reading, “All this is old & public news which Vikas is just going on and on about! Since he still hasn’t juiced out his victim card he will never this: There came a point when his enemies asked Arshi to post a r*pe allegation against him on social media, along with a photo of the alleged victim.”

The note posted by Arshi Khan’s team further stated, “She refused to do this to anyone without solid proof & even told those people that Vikas may be bad but he would never r*pe someone. Vikas knows all about this incident & knows the person who tried to defame him too. Post this incident, Arshi realized that people were targeting him through her & decided to get in touch with Vikas. Her dad patched them up & they both met for a long time at JW to talk about these things. She apologized and cried, not only because she wrongly troubled him but because in the last 2yrs she missed her friends.”

The team concluded their post by writing in the note, “Post their meeting, she continued being friends with all those people & helped Vikas obtain crucial evidence to avoid being framed. If Arshi starts to talks, she will be attacked for bringing out family matters. We are happy that she has stayed away & exposed who really wanted to talk family on national TV.”

For those who aren’t up to date with Bigg Boss 14, in last night’s episode, Vikas Gupta admitted that he had told his mother to leave his house. He confessed that his family treated him as a cash cow all through. He said they assumed that he would never have a family of his own due to his se*ual.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

