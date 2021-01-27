Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has become an important part of our daily lives. From the storyline to the characters, everything about the show is so simple yet funny in a way that we love to watch the show with our respective families. A while ago, Saumya Tandon left the show and Nehha Pendse is the new ‘Anita Bhabi’ on the show and cheering her is the old ‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shilpa Shinde.

Saumya’s exit from the show came as a shock to all her fans and everyone was worried and excited as to who will step into her shoes.

A while ago, Nehha Pendse shared the first look of her character from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! on her Instagram account and the good news became viral in no time. Now, cheering the new ‘Gori Mem’ is the old ‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shilpa Shinde.

Shilpa took to her Instagram account and shared a story that read, “Sometimes I used to watch BGPH for Bharbuti ji @iaasifsheikhofficial and Saxena ji @saanandverma & Neha, ab tumhare liye ye show definitely dekhna padega as you are really a good actress…There are very few actresses having beauty and talent & u are one of them @nehhapendse.”

Replying to her, Nehha Pendse wrote, “I will do my best @shilpa_shinde_official.”

Sharing the first look of her character as Gori Mem, Nehha wrote, “Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai ❤️Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever ..Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride ❤️”

Talking to IANS about her new character on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Nehha Pendse said, “I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us.”

