Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has been the longest-running sitcom in the world and has given massive popularity to the actors of the show as well. But amid the journey, we missed a few actors including the soul of the show, Disha Vakani who played Dayaben and Bhavya Gandhi who played Tappu.

Today, we are going to talk about why these stars didn’t return to the show:

Disha Vakani –

Disha Vakani is one of the popular names in the television industry. With her stint of ‘Dayaben’ in the show over the years, she became immensely popular and enjoys a massive fan following among the audiences.

Vakani went on maternity leave in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since. It was reported that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was demanding a hike in her fees. She was reportedly getting 1.25 lakh per episode before she went on maternity leave and post the leave, for her comeback the actress was demanding 1.5 lakh per episode.

This happens to be the main reason for Disha Vakani to not return to the show.

Bhavya Gandhi –

The young actor who played the role of Tappu reportedly left the show because he wanted to pursue a full-fledged career in movies. Post his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi who happens to be the producer of the show gave a shocking interview to Dainik Bhaskar where he revealed that he was disappointed by Bhavya Gandhi’s unprofessional behaviour.

Neha Mehta –

Neha who played the character of Anjali Bhabhi left the show last year. Her decision came as a shock to everyone including her fans and co-stars. The 42-year-old actress was part of the show for 12 long years.

As per Pinkvilla, the source said, “Neha Mehta had communicated and raised some issues with the production around February this year, however, her grievances were turned deaf ears to. Hence, post lockdown, with no solution in place, she decided to opt-out of the show to uphold her integrity.”

Gurucharan Singh –

Gurucharan used to play the character of Sodhi on the show. Reportedly, the actor left the show because of his father’s ill health.

Since Gurucharan Singh wanted to be there to take care of his father’s health, he decided to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jheel Mehta –

Jheel who played the character of Sonu left the show because she wanted to pursue her academic career further.

Jheel Mehta was reportedly a brilliant student in academics and scored 90 percent in her 10th exams. Post that, the young actress decided to quit the show and focus on her career and wanted to become a doctor earlier. Although, she dropped the idea soon after and is running a startup named Mutterfly.

Jheel handles their social media handle.

