Sidharth Malhotra debuted alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year (2012). After playing a boy next door, he immediately stepped into a different zone with Ek Villain, but it was his 4th film, Brothers, for which the actor had to undergo a physical as well as mental transformation.

In Brothers, Sidharth played a character of an aggressive fighter who has grown up into an emotional numb person due to family’s internal issues. So, it was a character that required not only physical transformation but also a mental makeover to looked emotionless on-screen.

Sidharth Malhotra had gained 10 kgs for Brothers with pure muscle mass. Not anything extraordinary, but the actor had to stick to a disciplined diet and workout routine for the film. Even he had to give up on Christmas and New Year celebrations to avoid putting unhealthy food inside him. Sidharth followed a 6-meal plan which had small meals planned after every 3 hours. To gain a healthy muscle mass, he followed a diet high in protein including more of meat, eggs, soya bean, vegetables, paneer.

Along with the diet, Sidharth used to work out twice a day.

Sharing the experience of a transformation for Brothers, Sidharth himself had narrated an interesting incident. It was Hrithik Roshan’s words that made him realise that he has transformed himself successfully.

In a talk with Bollywood Life, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I met Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan at Arpita’s (Salman’s sister) wedding and it took a while for them to recognise me. I was wearing a suit, I looked even older with the beard wearing one big achkan. Hrithik looked at me and said, ‘shit what happened to you?’ That reaction excited me.”

