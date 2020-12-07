A video of Arpita Khan Sharma, sister of superstar Salman Khan, breaking plates in a Dubai restaurant, has gone viral.

Advertisement

However, Arpita is not smashing the plates in anger but to ward off evil. She smashed the plates to honour an ancient Greek custom.

Advertisement

In one of the videos, Arpita Khan Sharma is seen happily throwing the plates and excitedly goes on to pick a new set with a big smile. She is later joined by other women and they all move to the music and smash plates. They are later seen dancing in the video. Well, we must say that this is such a fun tradition. Who wouldn’t love being a part of it and smash plates?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Arpita Khan Sharma was accompanied by her son Ahil, who also had a fun time smashing plates.

Last year, Arpita delivered the baby girl on December 27, on the birthday of Salman. Her husband and actor Aayush Sharma also introduced Ayat to his fans and followers through an Instagram post.

“Welcome to our world Ayat,” Arpita Khan Sharma wrote while sharing several images of Ayat along with her husband and son Ahil. We can often see Salman Khan spending time with Ayat and posting cute pictures with her. We think that Salman playing with a baby is one of the best sights for his fans.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Taimur Ali Khan A ‘Ralph Lauren Model’ In A Guess Who Picture Posted By Arjun Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube