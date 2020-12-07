Aasif Sheikh is a known face amongst the Indian audience but it wouldn’t be wrong if we say Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain revamped his career. With his stint as Vibhuti Mishra, the veteran actor has struck a right chord with masses. A few months back, the show marked 5 years of its run and on the same occasion, he shared his experience and thoughts. Also, he didn’t forget to mention his friendship with Salman Khan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Aasif made his debut in 1988 with Bollywood film, Rama O Rama. In his entire filmography, Aasif has played important roles opposite to several big stars. He was also part of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan’s Karan Arjun. As Sooraj Singh, he created a huge impact with the role and that was a stepping stone of his Salman’s friendship. Post then, he worked in Salman’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar and was even seen in 2019’s Bharat.

Advertisement

During a chat with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog YouTube channel, Aasif Sheikh shared about his bond with Salman Khan. He said that his and Salman’s friendship traces a long back and they always have fun working together. He even revealed an interesting name by which the Dabangg actor teases him and it’s ‘Sukhandi’. The reason behind this funny name is Aasif’s lean structure of the body.

Now, that’s really a hilarious name for our beloved ‘Vibhuti’ Aasif Sheikh. Hope to see Salman Khan and him very soon sharing the screen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain too.

Meanwhile, in one of the recent episodes, he was seen in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker avatar. Speaking on the same, he had said, “We usually expect jokers to make us laugh, but this one doesn’t make you laugh. In fact, he is rather menacing. My inspiration for this part was Joaquin Phoenix, who played the eponymous character in the Hollywood film. I am a big fan of the film and the character, and wanted to try it in a way that it fits the format of our show since a while now,” reports Times Of India.

Must Read: Sana Khan Spotted In Burqa Enjoying A Romantic Honeymoon With Husband Anas Sayied, See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube