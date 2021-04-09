It was only recently that Colors TV announced Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s comeback, one of its most popular shows. It initially starred Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena in the roles of Harman and Saumya. Fans loved their crackling chemistry, but it looks like this on-screen pairing will not return for this season. Instead, we would see the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor Cezanne Khan opposite the Bigg Boss 14 winner.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. With the reports doing the rounds, Cezanne is going to make a comeback on Indian Television. We know that his fans will be super excited to hear this news. Keep reading further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in Spotboye, the makers are introducing a huge leap in the show. While Rubina Dilaik will retune to reprise her role as Saumya, Vivian Dsena will not return. Instead, Cezanne Khan has been roped in to play the role of Harman this time.

According to a report in Times Of India, the makers of the show tried their best to have the original lead couple Rubina Dilaik, and Vivian Dsena reprise their roles after a giant leap will be introduced. The deal with Vivian reportedly did not materialize due to creative differences, after which the makers were looking to find a suitable replacement for his character. The report states that the makers have finalized on Cezanne Khan, and he will now take over as Harman in Shakti.

A source told the portal, “After the deal with Vivian fell through, we have now finalized Cezanne to play Harman on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show is all set to introduce a major twist and a giant leap, and Cezanne will join Rubina to do the needful. The decision to bring in the original lead pair is to breathe new life into the show. The makers are still working on his character and his track.”

Recently after Colors TV released the new promo of Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik fans went crazy. In fact, the actress, in a statement said that, “returning back on the show feels like a homecoming and that she is looking forward to reuniting with the cast.”

Must Read: Rahul Vaidya Finally Reveals His Wedding Plans With Disha Parmar, Says “Hum Danke Ki Chot Pe Shaadi Karenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube