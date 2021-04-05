Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular names in the television industry. The comedian began his journey by participating in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Cut to today, he has his own comedy show that is graced by top celebrities every weekend. All the fame and love has again led him to surpass Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Amitabh Bachchan, Neha Kakkar and others. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in January when we reported to you about Kapil being crowned as the Most Popular Non-Fictional Personality on TV. The survey conducted by Ormax Media witnessed Rubina Dilaik, Krushna Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan and Neha Kakkar competing against the comedian in Top 5.

Now, a new list has been released which shows the results for the ‘Most Popular TV Personality’ on social media. The war yet again remains between the aforesaid 4 names (plus Rahul Vaidya). But the positions seem to have been drastically changed.

Amitabh Bachchan who was ranked 2nd has now been moved to the last position (5th). Rubina Dilaik has been promoted further and is now taken over Big B’s place. Krushna Abhishek has been toppled out of the list. The new entrant remains Rahul Vaidya, who is now at the 4th position.

Neha Kakkar has found more love as well and is now at the 3rd position.

It was previously also revealed that Kapil Sharma has been at #1 since January 2019. It remains a surprise as The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a break. But the comedian seems to be on a roll irrespective!

As most of us know, Rubina Dilaik was recently titled the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The beauty has been creating a lot of noise ever since. She will soon be seen in a music video with Paras Chhabra, after treating fans with one ft. husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina is also making her return with Shakti Season 2.

