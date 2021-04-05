Veteran Actress Shashikala AKA Son Pari's Daadi Dies At 88

Veteran Bollywood actress Shashikala is no more. She was 88. The actress passed away in her Mumbai residence on Sunday.

An official confirmation from her family is awaited.

Mourning her demise, Senior NCP leader Praful Patel tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace Folded hands. #Shashikala #RIP.”

“Shashikala ji… RIP,” tweeted actor Rohit Roy.

Born in August 1932, Shashikala made a mark with her performance in supporting roles and negative roles in Bollywood films.

She has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films including “Nau Do Gyarah”, “Jun glee”, “Ayee Milan Ki Bela”, “Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani”, Chhote Sarkar”, “Khubsoo rat”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Baadshah” and “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” among others. She also played Daadi in Son Pari.

She was honoured with Padma Shri in 2007 for her contribution to Indian cinema.

