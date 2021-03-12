Mumbai Saga is all set to witness a battle between Emraan Hashmi & John Abraham. What’s interesting is that the roles have been reversed. The usual good boy is now the baddie and vice versa! Another actor who will be seen portraying an interesting role is Rohit Roy!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mumbai Saga is being directed by Sanjay Gupta. Apart from John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, the film stars Kajal Agarwal as the leading lady. Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Rohit to know his experience on the film!

Advertisement

Mumbai Saga will witness Rohit Roy in major sequences with John Abraham. Asked about their bond off-screen, the actor said, “John is somebody I’ve enjoyed working with whole-heartedly. He’s such a nice guy. He’s a great actor, a big star but most importantly, he’s a fantastic human being. That’s something you cannot pretend to be. He’s absolutely non-starry, non-fussy. One should learn from him how to conduct oneself. He’s a very simple guy.”

Rohit Roy continued, “He’d be the first one to come on set and sit in his van when nobody had come. Even on a Sunday morning, he would reach early and say, ‘What would I anyway do at home? Better I come and sit here.’ He cracks joke like nobody. He’s got such a wicked sense of humour that the ‘mahol’ on the sets is always very light-hearted. Never a stressful moment shooting with John.”

The actor also opened up about how important is an off-screen relationship for a kickass portrayal on-screen. “All my scenes are with him. There’s not a single independent scene of mine in the film where I am without John. So, it was really important that the camaraderie was there to see. When you try hard to project camaraderie, it shows on screen. But when you have a nice, happy relationship – it translates better on screen. That worked for me,” he said.

Rohit Roy concluded, “He’s a very giving actor. Never tries to be in anybody else’s space. In fact, he used to keep joking about me a lot in the film because I was working out a lot around that time to create a body that would at least, if not be as good as John’s, be somewhere in that universe. After a particular scene, he said ‘Sanjay, looks like you’ve shot this scene only to show Rohit Roy’s triceps. So he’s that kind of guy and I had a great time working with him.”

Must Read: Anubhav Sinha: “People Wanted Shah Rukh Khan To Flop Once”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube