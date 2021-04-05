Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly witnessing the best phase of her life. The beauty rose to fame in the mainstream media post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was flooded with offers of music videos with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, Arjun Kanunga and others. But whoever thought this Punjab ki Katrina Kaif would end up bagging a film with Diljit Dosanjh? Clearly, she’s winning in life!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shehnaaz will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. It is a Punjabi language romantic comedy film that also stars Sonam Bajwa in a prominent role. The filming has already begun and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was recently in Canda shooting alongside the leading star.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill returned to India yesterday and the videos of her black airport assemble is going viral all around. The beauty could be seen wearing a black crop top and paired it up with black track pants and an oversized jacket. Loose tresses along with white sneakers completed her ravishing look.

We won’t deny from accepting that Shehnaaz Gill truly left us mesmerized with her airport look. But what grabbed many eyeballs is her response to the paparazzi continuously following her.

A video is going viral where Shehnaaz respectfully greets the paparazzi. She even complies with the request of removing the mask for a picture. As she moves towards the car, the media persons keep following her. The actress after a point goes “basss (enough).”

But she’s truly a sweetheart. The moment when she reaches the car, she bids their adieu and even poses as she sits in her car.

On her way towards her beast, Shehnaaz Gill even gave a huge thumbs up when asked about working with Diljit Dosanjh. Check out the video below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao Would ‘Love To Achieve’ Filmography Like Irrfan Khan’s



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube