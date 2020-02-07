Jaanu Star Samantha Akkineni Talks About Her ‘Never Done Before Character’ In Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni’s fan following knows no bound. Not only the south audience but even the Hindi audience is in awe of the actress’ acting. Her fans rejoiced when the news came out that she will be a part of Manoj Baypayee starrer Family Man 2 and have been waiting to hear more about it.

Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in Jaanu, has been on a promotional spree currently. She talked about Family Man 2 in one of the interviews and revealed what role she will be playing. This will be the first time she will performing action sequences and revealed that she will be playing a negative role in the series. Well, that definitely sounds exciting.

Earlier, confirming her role in Family Man 2, Samantha had said, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

Samantha had also expressed her happiness of being a part of Manoj Bajpayee starrer series and said, “I am doing the series The Family Man, so I think that’s my first step (towards the Hindi film industry). I enjoyed being a part of The Family Man a lot. I am very happy that season one got a lot of appreciation. I am enjoying working with the team of the show and I can’t wait for a new set of audience to see my work.”

Family Man 2 will mark Samantha’s debut into Bollywood and also her digital space. Family Man 2 will feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur reprising their roles from the first season.

