Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5 To Have Alia Bhatt Alongside Ajay Devgn?

Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series is one of the biggest franchise in Bollywood. People are a big fan of this Ajay Devgn starrer comedy series and are eagerly looking forward to the fifth part of it. Rohit subtly announced Golmaal 5 with Simmba and speculations about who will be a part of the film have been making rounds ever since then.

The latest buzz around the film is that Alia Bhatt will supposedly be a part of Golmaal 5.

According to Rajeev Masand’s column in the Open Magazine, Alia Bhatt is quite exhausted with playing complex and serious roles on the big screen and is now looking to be a part of a light comedy. And honestly, what’s better than being a part of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5.

For Alia, Takht demanded her to work on her accent and Gangubai is also a very strenuous project. Brahmastra involved a lot of action scenes and hence Alia needed a break from such roles. So if she actually signs Ajay Devgn’s film then she sure is in for some good fun on the sets while working on such a light film.

Earlier, Rimi Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra have been a part of the Golmaal series and now it looks like Alia will be joining the bandwagon. All we can do is wait for an official announcement now.

Talking about Golmaal 5, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Golmaal 5 are eyeing for a Diwali release in 2021. Interestingly, every installment, apart from the first film, has released on the big festival and the makers plan to continue the legacy. The script of Golmaal 5 is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his other production ventures.

