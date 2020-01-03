Ajay Devgn Reveals Working On Golmaal 5, Shares Surprise Planned For Singham Fans In Sooryavanshi!

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third installment of Ajay Devgn’s iconic character DCP Bajirao Singham and the superstar has just dropped a hint about the film’s release.

When quizzed about “Singham 3“, Ajay revealed, “Yes it will happen but right now we are doing Golmaal first. Then maybe after that, we will do Singham. When you see Sooryavanshi, you will get the answer. The answer is there in that film. Even in Sooryavanshi, I’m there.”

“Sooryavanshi”, the next installment to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead pair. The film is slated to hit theatres in March 2020. So, fans will have to wait for a couple of months more to get a hint about “Singham 3“.

As of now, Ajay is busy promoting his upcoming movie, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” a period drama delving into the life of Tanaji Malusare, a brave leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maratha army. However, not more than a paragraph can be found about Tanaji in history books. And that’s exactly the reason why Ajay Devgn has chosen to make a film on him.

The actor also revealed that he has started this series called Unsung Warriors which will feature other similar sons of our nation who have sacrificed so much for their motherland but have been ignored in the pages of history books.

Period dramas are currently a popular trend in Bollywood. However, Ajay claims that he did not make “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” to follow any trend. He expressed: “I don’t know if there is a trend but you hear good stories and you want to tell them. I think, people are getting educated by finding out good stories because they want to make good films. So, that’s how it has happened. The research of this film started four years back. That time there was no trend. It just happens sometimes.”

Indian cinema is currently witnessing a historical change. A change from the tradition of hero-worshipping film stars to shifting the prime focus on content. In such a time, the definition of stardom is changing, feels Ajay Devgn. The superstar shared: “Of course, it is changing. I think now stars are becoming…it depends from film to film. However big you are as an actor, if the film is not good it has its limitations. It will open big maybe but stop at a point. So, content has become very important. The audience does not want to waste money to see rubbish and that is very good for us because it keeps us on our toes.”

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles. The film directed by Om Raut hits theatres on January 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!