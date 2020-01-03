Here’s Why Akshay Kumar Calls His Character In Laxmmi Bomb The MOST Difficult One

Akshay Kumar has become one of the industry’s most bankable actors of recent times. And one can certainly credit his choice of films for the success that the man has achieved. Now, among all his upcoming films, Laxmmi Bomb is what has got almost everyone excited. The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since Akki’s first look was revealed with the poster during Navratri.

Dressed as a man possed by the spirit of a transgender, in a red saree and black blouse, Akshay certainly looked all in the skin of the character. The poster got many intrigued about how did Akshay Kumar manage to shoot in a saree. And now, Akshay Kumar has finally opened up about his experience for shooting the film and how it is one of the most difficult characters he has played in his decades-long career!

Check out the poster here:

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

Speaking to Mid-Day, Akshay said, “I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalize the character and get the body language right.”

For the unversed, the horror-comedy is an official remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. Meanwhile, Akshay has an interesting line up for 2020 with films like Bachchan Panday, Bell Bottom, and the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic among others.

