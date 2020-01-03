Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal & Rukshar Dhillon Dance Their Way To Hearts But With Major Complaints!

Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, Parmeet Sethi.

Director: Sneha Taurani

What’s Good: The intent building the story is good but it gets way too distorted too soon, Sunny & Rukshar are extremely confident for their first leading performances & they’ve surely grabbed my eyes on whatever they do next.

What’s Bad: A scattered & confused script, it couldn’t decide for itself about what zone it wants to stay in.

Loo Break: Definitely in one of the dance performances as they get monotonous after a point of time.

Watch or Not?: On a lazy Sunday, whenever it releases digitally!

The story is divided into two parts, a current one and another happening in 1944. We’ve our lead in Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) who believes he’s the world’s best Bhangra dancer and then he meets Simi (Rukshar Dhillon). Simi also believes the same until they both get in a dance competition opposite each other. Jaggi has an interesting past of his war-veteran grandfather Kaptaan (also played by Sunny Kaushal for cost-cutting).

Jaggi got his Bhangra genes from his grandfather & Simi has a sad past of her parents’ divorce. Jaggi and Simi have their reasons to win the dance competition and get sponsored to go to London competing at the international level. Only of them could get sponsorship. What happens next, who wins & loses is what the story is all about.

Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script is heavily flawed, not because of its basic structure but because it tries to be a lot of things. At times, it’s a dance-heavy musical and then it brings in drama. It fails at the musical level because there’s nothing memorable apart from one song. The makers should’ve concentrated as much on music as they did on the dance. Though Sunny & Rukshar are a delight to watch while they perform Bhangra but it gets repetitive after a point of time.

There are a couple of heart-warming moments including Sunny & Shriya Pilgaonkar which work really well. Dheeraj Rattan’s story is a mess and needed a proper execution. This could’ve been way better given the rich production values & Jitan Harmeet Singh’s vibrant cinematography. Loved the way how Sneha Taurani has used the bright lights to her use improving the feel of many scenes.

Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: Star Performance

I purely loved Sunny Kaushal’s coming out of the room and crying scene in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. That was a defining scene for me from that film. He tried really hard to come across this easy-to-go yet ignorant guy in Jaggi and manages to achieve most part of it. His relatable traits help him to ease on the acting part as he comes out as a natural. Though there’s a plethora of acting range to explore, it’s a decent start for Sunny.

Rukshar Dhillon looked beautiful with all the alphabets in caps! She’s someone with whom you’d want to be with. Someone who can even slay the plain look but shines bright when she wants to. Rukshar’s dialogue delivery has an uncanny resemblance to that of Anushka Sharma. Allow me to go a bit cliche, but she redefines the breeze of fresh air!

Shriya Pilgaonkar does a very sweet job in her limited role. Without much of dialogues, she marks her presence with just her sublime aura. Sheeba Chaddha and Parmeet Sethi are pretty forgettable. Though I wished makers should’ve used their characters to strengthen the emotional connect.

Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sneha Taurani tries to connect the two eras with Bhangra acting like a bridge between them. The issue is, both eras come with many flaws. The emotional connect is very weak and should’ve been worked upon. The Bhangra competition lacks the adrenaline rush which we’ve seen in numerous conception-based films. Everything’s very predictable & ordinary.

As mentioned, the soundtrack doesn’t consist of a single track I would add to my playlist after watching the film. There are so many songs but almost all of them neither work in the film nor will work otherwise. Jhoomar Dhaaga works well the situation created in the second half and that’s should’ve been the case with most if not all the songs. Ketan Sodha’s background score goes well with the ‘Bhangra’ theme with the optimum usage of Dhols.

Bhangra Paa Le Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Bhangra Paa Le might just prove to fill your appetite when you’re in a mood to watch anything. It comes with nothing unique that could attract the viewers to go to the theatres to watch it.

Two and a half stars!

Bhangra Paa Le Trailer

Bhangra Paa Le releases on 3rd January, 2020.

