Maniyarayile Ashokan: Dulquer Salmaan Reveals First Look From His Debut Productional Venture Featuring Jacob Gregory & Anupama Parameshwaran

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan who made his debut as a producer early last year with Maniyarauile Ashokan, took to his Instagram account to release the first look of the romantic drama.

The dashing actor who shares a whopping 4.4 Million followers along with the first look wrote: “#ManiyarayileAshokan! The first production under our banner #WayfarerFilms! Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!!!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the first look, the poster does look quite intriguing as one gets to see the fresh on-screen pair of the film’s lead, Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameshwara with all smiles. The duo can be seen lost in their own romantic world. The lead actors are seen donning a simple look dressed in Kerala wear.

Reportedly, Dulquer may also be seen in a small yet important role in the romantic drama.

More about Maniyarayile Ashokan, Dulquer Salmaan’s productional venture is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Shamzu Zayba. Music director Sreehari K Nair has composed music for the songs in the film.

The Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran starrer also have Anu Sithara, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan along with others in pivotal roles.

The romantic drama is produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s production banner, Wayfarer films.

The release date of Maniyarayile Ashokan is yet to be announced by the makers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!