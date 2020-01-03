Run Lola Run Remake: It’s A Race Between Taapsee Pannu & Kriti Sanon To Bag The Lead Role

Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon are on the top run of their respective careers. While both have an amazing line up of films, if reports are to be believed they are in the race for the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run.

According to the reports, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar have bought the official rights for the remake of the celebrated German film Run Lola Run and are now on a hunt for the leading lady for the film. After considering many options, the makers are keen on casting either Taapsee or Kriti.

Grapevine also has that both the actresses have liked the story and are in the process to see if they have dates for the same. Whoever manages to get dates from their schedule might bag the role.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said, “Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon are the top choices for both Tanuj and Atul. They have bounced the idea off to both the heroines who have also liked the script. The story has been modified to suit a more Indian audience. They are figuring out dates and whoever among the two can accommodate their dates, will get the project. Tanuj feels that since it’s a heroine driven film, both Taapsee and Kriti, with their projects in 2019 have managed to create their own spaces and proved that they are commercially viable actresses. They wanted someone like that – who is a great performer and also works well with the audience.”

Run Lola Run is a 1998 German Thriller that starred Franka Potente in the lead. The film revolves around a woman who is set amidst a turmoil and has to collect a huge chunk of money to save her boyfriend’s life. The film conveys three different point of views of the same story.

