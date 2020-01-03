Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Latest Romantic Pics Win The Internet, Fans Want Them To Star In A Single

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s Instagram PDA has a separate fanbase, but what is now trending is their new year celebration. While we saw the two bringing in 2020 in Florida at the Jonas Brothers concert, Nick has now shared a few more glimpses from the after-party and the have left fans asking for a new single featuring the two.

The couple has been looking starry and dreamy in their pictures this entire festive season since Christmas till the New Year. In the recently shared pictures, the two are having a ball as they share a romantic gaze followed by popping a champagne bottle where we can see Priyanka all excited and dancing.

Nick while sharing the pictures wrote, “2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!”

The picture was a trigger for the fans of the two as they asked for a big deal. There are several comments right now that are asking the two to come together for a new single and many are showering the two will a lot of love.

The two were seen together in a music single titled Sucker which also had the other Jonas brothers Kevin and Joe with their wives Danielle and Sophie respectively. Talking about the concert, the family had a gala night and we saw the girls getting on to the stage the moment clock hit 12.

Priyanka on her social media front also posted a compilation of her special moments from the year and wrote, “Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Priyanka and Nick took the nuptial plunge back in December 2018, in a lavish ceremony held in India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!