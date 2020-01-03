Bigg Boss 13: Post Salman Khan’s Show, Asim Riaz To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Well, it is not a new concept to see Bigg Boss contestant becoming a part of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron K Khiladi, which is also aired on Colors. We have earlier seen contestants like Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth, and Manveer Gurjar joining Khatron Ke Khiladi after walking out of the BB house. And the latest name to join this list is BB 13 contestant, Asim Riaz.

Yes, you read that right! A certain ‘Khabri’ handle has posted a piece of news stating that Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz has been approached by the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi to rope in Asim for the 11th season of the show. While there is no confirmation about the same from the makers, the channel or even Asim’s brother, we are certainly all excited!

Check out the post below:



Asim is currently one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and has often been hitting headlines for his spats with former BFF Sidharth Shukla. Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 10th season will soon start airing on Colors as soon as Bigg Boss 13 goes off the air.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows of Indian television. The 10th season will see popular television celebrities like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shiv Narang and Adaa Khan among other faces.

Well, do let us know if you are excited to see Asim in yet another reality show in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!