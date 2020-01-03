Good Newwz Box Office Day 8 Morning Occupancy: Starts Second Week On A Steady Note!

Good Newwz Box Office: It’s a celebration time for Akshay Kumar and the team as the movie wrapped up its first week on a healthy note. It has fetched 127.90 crores till now and due to the absence of any major competition plus Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 underperforming, this family entertainer brings surprises in its second week too.

Speaking about day 8 i.e. today, Good Newwz has taken a good start as it has recorded 12-14% occupancy for the morning shows across the country. The movie is garnering major footfalls in multiplexes and as the weekend mode is on now, it is expected to see a rise in the momentum from evening shows onwards. It is however comparatively less than yesterday’s 18-20%.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz faced an objection before its release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against the film in Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on its release, over the subject of the film.

Good Newwz revolves around the life of two couples, both having the surname ‘Batra’ opt for IVF assistance to have a child at a private clinic. However, the clinic accidentally interchanges the sperms, which leads to confusion.

A Mysuru-based NGO raised objection over the film’s subject, as reported by The News Minute. Mir Sameem Raza, president of an NGO called Yes Trust has filed the PIL. The petition alleges that the film’s subject is misguiding because it might lead the audiences to believe that In-Vitro fertilization (IVF) centers often make such mistakes, which in turn can negatively impact their business.

