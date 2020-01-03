The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Working Hard So Far Hasn’t Given Her Any Good Work!

While most actors juggle between multiple projects at one time, actress Sumona Chakravarti is only seen doing The Kapil Sharma show. The actress was last seen on the big screen way back in 2014 in Salman Khan’s Kick. Ask her what’s stopping her from juggling between multiple projects and Sumona reveals its lack of acting offers!

Yes, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress has said that because she isn’t seen enough in the social circle and does not attend too many parties, good work isn’t coming her way. The actress further reveals that she has actually started messaging people to ask for work.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sumona has said, “I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project. My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work.”

Further explaining her absence from the social circuit of the industry, Sumona said that she felt hard work was the only thing that mattered, “you just need to prove yourself with your work and rest will fall in place. But clearly just working hard isn’t enough”.

Well, we hope that makers are listening to the petite beauty!

