Ranbir Kapoor-Anurag Basu’s Collaboration For Kishore Kumar Biopic Is ON & It’s Not Just Us Saying This!

Although, commercially a letdown, Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos was no less than a masterpiece. Right from its musical narrative to out-of-the-box treatment, the film was unique in its own way and the mastermind behind this beautifully made affair was Anurag Basu. Before Jagga, Ranbir-Anurag delivered a big success with Barfi and a long time ago, we got to learn that the duo of Ranbir and Anurag is reuniting for Kishore Kumar biopic.

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Anurag Basu spilled the beans on the much-talked-about project and confirmed that the biopic is very much on. He said, “The Kishore Kumar biopic will happen for sure. Ranbir Kapoor and I are committed to it. But it depends on my availability and his dates. Ranbir’s my first choice.”

Well, that’s enough for all fans of the duo to go crazy and we can’t wait to them uniting for the third time to create magic on the big screens.

On the work front, Anurag Basu is busy with his upcoming Ludo, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the first look of Rajkummar Rao from Anurag Basu’s Ludo was unveiled. In the first-look pic Rajkummar shared on social media, the actor is dressed up as a woman in green lehenga-choli, and he looks gorgeous.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor captioned: “Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official”.

“Ludo” also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

