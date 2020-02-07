After 'Arjun Reddy' & 'Jersey', Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' To Be Remade In Hindi?

The trend of remaking is in full swing especially after the mega-success of Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, the audience is now keenly awaiting the Hindi version of Tollywood sports drama Jersey, the making of which is currently in process. The latest we hear is Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun Sankranti release Ala Vaikuthapuramloo which released early last month may soon have its remake in Hindi too.

As per a report from bollywoodhungama.com, Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has acquired the remake rights of the Allu Arjun starrer for a whopping amount of 8 Crores.

As per the same report, the scripting process in Hindi will begin soon and once it’s done the makers will be eyeing in to rope an A-list Bollywood actor to reprise the role of Allu Arjun’s character Bantu in the Hindi remake.

However, an official confirmation from Ashwin Varde and the makers of the original regarding the same is yet to be made.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the Allu Arjun starrer had a great run at the box office. The family entertainer has Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde in lead along with Tabu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was helmed by hit filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, and the chartbuster music album for the Allu Arjun starrer which did wonders by garnering over 100 million views on Youtube prior to the film’s release, was composed by Tollywood music sensation S Thaman.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!