Vijay Varma is an actor who has found a new niche in the past two years. Project after project post Gully Boy, The Suitable Boy and SHE, the actor has only expanded his fan base. Right now, he is riding high on the success of his recently released show, OK Computer, created by Anand Gandhi. To talk about it and also Mirzapur 3, he joined Koimoi exclusively.

Vijay who has played grey parts in a few projects and aced them with his calibre, when he joined Koimoi had a strong stand about the glorification of the bad men. He said he won’t ever do a Fair & Lovely ad and also has an update on where Mirzapur 3 is heading. Below is all you need to know and what Varma exactly had to say about the same.

When asked if there is a thing he will not do in his career at all, Vijay Varma was first confused but then had a surprising answer. He said, “I don’t know, never really thought like that. Fair & Lovely ka ad nahi karunga (won’t do a Fair & Lovely ad).”

Latter when quizzed if he will ever choose a part that glorifies the bad man, Vijay Varma said, “No I like it when cause and repercussions, action and reaction happen on screen. If you have seen it, most of my characters meet the fate that they deserve. Including Moin from Gully Boy, who is behind the bars by the end of the film. Or Satya in SHE who gets killed. And although people are like why, why did he die? I am like, no but that is supposed to be the right thing. You are supposed to get punished for what you have done. Or be it the Tyagi brothers in Mirzapur.”

Talking about how justice in any arc is important, Vijay Varma added, “There is some kind of justice, I like. Also because it makes the arc interesting for me. And ane wale chizon me bhi you will see that there is justice. I always don’t like glorification unnecessarily. So I manage to stay away from it personally.”

There was no way we would have let him go without talking about Mirzapur 3. The actor entered the mass popular web show as Tyagi Brothers (double role) in season 2. His character was loved and is the pivotal part in season 3. Talking about the same, Vijay Varma said, “Mirzapur season 3 is going to happen. But we are not sure when. We actors are also waiting for the producers to give us clarity.”

