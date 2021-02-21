There are no brownie points for guessing that 2021 is going to be a delightful surprise for film and show lovers. This year will see a few popular and critically acclaimed film actors marking their debut on the webspace and some web sensations coming up with their second highly-anticipated projects. But there is a common thread connecting them – from Pratik Gandhi to Vijay Varma, these actors have proved themselves with their nuanced performances and won the hearts of the audience and the critics alike.

We bring to you 5 such actors who are gearing up to redefining content on the content:

Pratik Gandhi

After the clutter-breaking and highly popular Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Pratik Gandhi emerged as an overnight sensation and a force to reckon with. As his fans are eagerly waiting for him to be back on the screen, he has signed Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next web series co-starring Richa Chadha. Reportedly, the series will be based on the book The Six Suspects penned by Vikas Swarup. Expectations are high from the actor who has proved himself right from his first Hindi project.

Aparshakti Khurana

After delivering some memorable performances with Dangal, Luka Chuppi, Stree and Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor is all set for his web debut. He will be seen as one of the leads in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Stardust, a web series set in 1947-1989 which revolves around the Indian film industry and explores the clash between two superstars.

Vijay Sethupathi

Popularly known as Makkal Selvan, this South star has headlined films like Pizza, Vikram Vedha, ’96 and Super Deluxe which have received wide critical acclaim. And now, he will be seen in a pivotal part in Raj & DK untitled crime thriller web series. Known for acing nuanced and complex characters to the T, it would be interesting to see what Sethupathi brings to the table this time around.

Avinash Tiwary

The young actor has already proved his mettle with films like Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. One of his most awaited projects is the screen adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi’s bestselling crime novel, Dongri To Dubai where Tiwary will be playing Dawood Ibrahim. His look as the mafia king has already captured the attention of many. Film connoisseurs believe that the web series will prove to be a game-changer for him.

Vijay Varma

Gully Boy made Vijay Varma one of the most sought-after actors in showbiz. With shows like A Suitable Boy, She and Mirzapur 2, he emerged as a powerhouse. And he is all set to continue his successful streak with Fallen, a crime thriller series directed by Reema Kagti. While much is not known about his character, all we can say is that his never-seen-before avatar will definitely surprise the audience.

From Partik Gandhi to Vijay Varma, who is your favourite?

