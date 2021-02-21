Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is all set to take place today. And as expected, the buzz is crazy. Voting lines close today at 12 PM and fans have been storming votes for their favourite contestants. The top 5 in the run are – Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. Check out the possibilities of each contestant and vote for your prediction below!

Advertisement

Starting with the one creating the most buzz – Rubina Dilaik. The Shakti actress is the only housemate who has been inside the show since its Day 1. The rest of the members are either wild card entrants or re-entries. She’s shown her every side, starting from her accepting her temper issues to not accepting her mistakes! While many wanted to see her play without Abhinav Shukla’s support, she’s only come out stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Aly Goni, on the other hand, entered Bigg Boss 14 for best friend Jasmin Bhasin. The popularity he gained is as such, that he is where he is today. From confessing his love to dealing with his anger issues and maintaining friendship – he’s done it all and how!

Next on the list is the only Bigg Boss 14 challenger in the house – Rakhi Sawant. The ‘entertainment ke liye kuch bhi karega’ actress has done it all. From turning into a haunted character Julie to pulling the strings of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts, there’s nothing that she’s been scared of. But will she be crowned as the winner this time? Only time will tell.

Nikki Tamboli has been termed as the ‘badtameez’ multiple times now. But there has been this soft, relatable side of hers too that many have embraced. She’s kind-hearted, she’s passionate and she’s of course, a fashionista! Could there be a possibility that this 24-year-old could beat personalities like Rubina Dilaik or Rakhi Sawant? We wouldn’t deny it.

Last but not least, is Rahul Vaidya. The most surprising yet one of the strongest contenders. His game started slow, he even left it at a point. But this ‘not-so down to earth’ contestant got down on his knees to propose the love of his life. Obviously, that’s again something that not everyone can do!

But who do you think has the most chances to win Bigg Boss 14? Vote now in the poll section below.

Polls Who will be crowned the Bigg Boss 14 title? Rahul Vaidya

Rubina Dilaik

Aly Goni

Rakhi Sawant

Nikki Tamboli View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar Backs Arjun Tendulkar: “Don’t Murder His Enthusiasm”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube