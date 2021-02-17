Bigg Boss 14’s finale is around the corner and the final contestants have been giving each other a neck-to-neck competition. But there’s one contestant in the house who has been playing gracefully with dignity and charm. Can y’all guess? It’s the queen, Rubina Dilaik and reportedly she’s the highest-paid contestant in the house too.

The confirmed contestants for the finale are Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Rubina and we can’t wait to see who gets to take the winning trophy home.

According to Bollywood Life, Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 14 with a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakhs per week. The Shakti actor was followed by Jasmin Bhasin with 4 lakhs a week, Abhinav Shukla 1.5 lakhs a week and Rahul Vaidya 1 lakh a week.

Those are some huge numbers, isn’t it?

Initially, when Bigg Boss 14 started we saw seniors like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan staying in the house and boosting the TRP of the channel.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, it was the heavy price the actor was paid for his 2-weeks stay, that motivated him to get back. Wondering how much is it? Well, Sidharth was paid close to Rs. 12 crores for his 2-week stay. Whoa! Isn’t this a huge amount? It is also reported that this amount is a lot more than the other BB winners who have joined him this season.

Whereas Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were paid a sum of 20 and 25 lakhs respectively.

Recently, Salman Khan who happens to be the host of Bigg Boss 14 also spoke about the hike in his fees for the next season.

