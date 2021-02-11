Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, including over 11 million followers on Instagram. The Hacked actress just shared some sizzling pictures of herself on her Insta account and we are drooling over that perfect body!

Hina is a fitness freak and her Instagram feed is proof of the same.

Hina Khan shared pictures in all-black attire and the internet is in awe of the same. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress paired a low-rise hipster with fishnet stocking and matching ankle knee-length boots. Hina kept the look chic by wearing a matching trench coat. That really stole the show for us!

Check out the pictures here:

Oh my my, Hina Khan literally nailed this look!

Meanwhile, the actress is now in the headlines for her latest released film, Wishlist.

Wishlist revolves around what happens when forgotten dreams are brought to life by a ‘Wishlist’. It stars Jitendra Rai as Hina’s on-screen lost interest who is found to have a tumour in his spine. Khan, along with acting, also made her debut as a producer alongside boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Koimoi roped in Hina Khan for an exclusive conversation about Wishlist. Asked what is on the top of her personal wishlist, the Naagin 5 actress responded, “I have so many wishes on my wishlist which are yet to be fulfilled. Making my parents visit New York someday, visiting and watching the Northern lights myself someday and getting the chance to play the role of a superwoman in a film, which is definitely one of my current top wishes.”

Furthermore, the actress opened up about the project. Hina Khan shared, “Wishlist is a feel-good film, a film talking about cherishing your loved ones, fulfilling your dreams and aspirations and just living life at the moment and to the fullest. All of this is truly me as a person, hence everything about the film from the storyline to the character appealed to me and I knew I had to be a part of it.”

