Starting her career with a family drama to a dramatic makeover & picking a reality show at the very peak of her career, Hina Khan definitely went the unconventional route & has paved her way right into the top being one of the very few celebrities from Indian entertainment to cross the one million hashtags mark on Instagram. In the last decade of her career, there is no medium of entertainment that hasn’t been tapped & explored by the actress.

Advertisement

Hina chartered a rather unorthodox path for herself & there is no looking back. The actress achieved a milestone with one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, a feat only familiar with the biggest stars of the country.

Advertisement

With her impeccable sartorial choices, walk at Cannes, the body of work be it films, web shows & music singles, Hina Khan without a godfather has paved her way into the hearts of millions.

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share her excitement, ‘I often imagine how much time will it take me to go and thank each fan of mine personally, now imagine me doing it a Million times over to each one of you…that’s what you make me feel….

Well, we just cannot wait to see Hina entertaining us on our television screens again. Also, we are sure that her fans just love her.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s ‘Saxena’ Saanand Verma: “I Am A Person Who Doesn’t Have Any Personality”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube