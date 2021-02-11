Former Bigg Boss contestant, singer and dancer, Sapna Choudhary has found herself in legal trouble. She has been accused of money-related fraud and hence and FIR has been filed against her with Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing for misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Reportedly, the complaint has been filed by Pawan Chawla who does the business of celebrity and event management as a director of the company named P&M Movies Pvt. Ltd.

As per Hindustan Times, the FIR alleges Sapna Chaudhary for loaning an amount up to 3.5 crores from Pawan Chawla in a period of 2018-2020 citing financial instability and several emergencies. While she had returned a part of the sum and had agreed to do stage shows for the firm, she didn’t do it.

“The accused persons have committed breach of trust and misappropriated huge amount collected by organising several events clandestinely. The intention of the accused was to extract money by way of loan extended to over ₹3.5 crore on the pretext of emergent need for purchase of house and other emergencies,” the FIR states according to the news website.

This is not it as Pawan has also alleged Sapna for intimidating her when he suggested her to abide by the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary is quite active on Instagram where she keeps her fans updated about the latest happenings of her life. The Haryanvi singer and dancer keep on posting her latest pics on the social media site.

A few days back, Sapna shared a gorgeous picture of her draped in Saree. She captioned, “Give them a reason to stare, Wear saree💕”

She also shared a stunning photoshoot pic of herself on Instagram and it left the fans in a state of wow.

Just a few hours back, Sapna Choudhary has announced her upcoming project, Gundi. She shared the first look of herself while holding a gun. Take a look:

