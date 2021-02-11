Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is finally picking up its momentum again. Saumya Tandon quit her role as Anita Bhabi amid the pandemic. Ever since several names had been doing the rounds for a replacement. It was only until recently that the makers introduced Nehha Pendse as Vibhuti Mishra’s wife.

While the first promo featuring Nehha has already been unveiled, fans can’t wait for her entry. In the previous video, we saw her arrive in a rickshaw as she left the crowd in awe. Now, the latest reports have revealed the plotline via which Pendse will be introduced in the show.

As per reports, makers plan to show that Saumya Tandon led Anita Bhabi met a major accident. She has to now undergo facial reconstruction. However, that ends up turning upside down too as the real picture gets exchanged during surgery. This ends up resulting in Anita getting a whole new face as Nehha Pendse.

Later on, when everyone realizes that this new woman is their Anita Bhabi, they go ‘Surat Badal Gayi Par Seerat Wahi Hai.’ Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti is also initially in denial but eventually accepts Nehha Pendse as his Anita and decides to start new!

Nehha and Aasif Sheikh will be seen indulging in a candle night dinner on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain will enter its Valentine’s special episode. On the other hand, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori) & Rohitashv Gaur (Manmohan) also enjoy a romantic affair inside their house.

Meanwhile, Nehha Pendse previously opened up about replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. In a conversation with TOI, she said, “When you are playing a character and that role has been essayed by someone in the past, for me it is as good as a new role. Because many people are asking me this that are you going to do the same thing or will you bring your own element to the character. So I want everyone to know that I am an artist and not a mimicry artist. I am not going to mimic Saumya Tandon. I am not playing Saumya Tandon, I am going to play Anita Bhabhi.”

