Master has done wonders at the box office. Despite the existence of COVID-19 scare and permission of operating at 50% occupancy in theatres, the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has performed beyond leaps and bounds. The film has done almost 250 crores’ business globally.

Advertisement

For the unversed, leaving aside the global collections, the film has made over 140 crores from Tamil Nadu state alone. Interestingly, the film is also available on OTT platform but still theatre craze hasn’t dimed a bit. Exhibitors and trade experts are crediting Vijay for being a tremendous crowd puller. And it is only for this ability to attract huge footfalls, the superstar has been said to be paid a hefty paycheque.

Advertisement

Even though the amount hasn’t been disclosed, Thalapathy Vijay has taken a huge sum for Master. None other than film’s producer Xavier Britto has confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Master producer Xavier Britto said, “Mr Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds.”

“So, what Mr Vijay asks for is completely justifiable. It is because he has been in this industry for such a long period, given a lot of hits, and has created such a big fanbase. All that matters a lot. It doesn’t come from one or two years; it is a matter of so many years, probably from 1992 till today. He has worked hard to get here. He’s eligible for what he asks,” Britto added.

Must Read: Paurashpur Actor Milind Soman On Trolls Over His N*de Post: “It Is Crazy… Like People Never Saw Anybody Naked Before”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube