Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular faces on Indian television. The 29-year-old actor became immensely popular with his stint as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Erica Fernandes. Read to know how his life changed post the show.

Parth was recently seen in a song titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and looked amazing as ever in the same.

According to Telly Chakkar, Parth Samthaan revealed how his life changed post-Kasautii Zindagii Kay and what he has been planning next. The actor is very grateful for the love he has been receiving from his fans and audiences for whatever he does and promises to keep entertaining them the way he does.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor enjoys a massive fan following and has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta threatens Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma to seek an apology or will file a legal action against them.

The producer took to his Instagram last night and warned Vikas Khoker, Priyank, as well as Parth. He wants Priyank and Parth to give clarity on their matter. On the other hand, he is filing a defamation suit against Vikas.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas Gupta wrote a lengthy note which read, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this. I am putting a stop to all this and filling a defamation suit against him and also want #ParthSamthaan and #Priyanksharma to give clarity on the same and issue a public apology by Tom otherwise the same will follow suit and will prove it as well that they are lying. I have been forced to take this step cause it’s effecting my work, personal life and more. #VikasGupta”

