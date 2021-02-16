While Bigg Boss 14 is all set to wrap up the coming weekend, Colors is all set to entertain its audience with a new reality show. Dance Deewane 3 will be judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, premieres on February 27.

During a recent exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Dharmesh opened up about his friends and dance reality show host, Raghav Juyal. Read on to know all he had to say.

We all saw Raghav win hearts with loads of laughter and antics on the Star Plus dance reality show, Dance Plus and its subsequent season. During our conversation with Dharmesh Yelande, we asked him if we will see the same craziness in Dance Deewane 3 and his answer is sure to put a smile on your face. He said, “Aisa hai ki jaise

jaise saal baad raha hai na waise waise pagalpanti badti jati hai Raghav ki. Toh yeh wala joh season hai, iske andar Raghav ki pagalpanti aur badne wali hai because ab Tushar bhi hai uske nazroo mai. Mai toh target hu hi par ab Tushar bhi hai. So let see…”

(It so happens that as the years pass, Raghav’s craziness only increases. So in this show, we will see Raghav’s craziness increase as Tushar Kalia is also part of it. I’m on his radar but this time so is Tushar)

When questioned if he will not be as much under Raghav Juyal’s radar as he was in the earlier show, Dharmesh Yelandesaid, “Nai, nai. Raghav ke liye jitne zyade bakre mile utna aacha uske liye toh… )Not at all. The more targets he gets. The happier Raghav is.)” He continues, “But bahot mazza aata hai jab woh mazak udata hai aur log haste hai. Humme bahot mazza aata hai. (But it’s a lot of fun when he makes fun od us and people laugh. We also enjoy it.)”

How excited are you to see Raghav Juya; ’s craziness on the small screen again? Let us know in the comments.

