Every film has two kinds of stories – one which is shot to show the audience, the other which remains ‘behind the scenes’, and the former one is limited to only the people available at the scenario. One such exciting incident happened on the sets of Salman Khan’s Sultan which remained to be a secret with the people present on the set.

Advertisement

The incident we’re talking about happened during the shoot of the song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’. Even those who haven’t watched Salman’s 2016 blockbuster, must have seen his ‘get on the floor & dance’ step from the song because of its popularity.

Advertisement

The shoot of the song was happening at a famous club in Mumbai, and apart from Salman Khan, there were many other extras available on the set as well. While Salman was rehearsing his signature step, extras were made aware of it; but due to the congested nature of the club, certain members from the crew didn’t know what’s happening.

This resulted in a super-fun mix-up which Ali Abbas Zafar later included in the final cut. There was a portion of the song when Salman was supposed to get down and do the dance step. While that scene, some people from the crew thought the superstar was down on the floor due to some sudden accident.

Some even got scared and tried to take a peek from the crowd. Some, standing on the club’s tables are also captured in the video which looks planned and goes with the mood of the song. But, their reactions weren’t scripted, and few on the sets actually thought that Salman isn’t performing a dance step.

Salman Khan fans, what do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sandeep Nahar Dies By Suicide: From MS Dhoni To Kesari, Here Are Performances He Was Known For

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube