The alleged suicide of actor Sandeep Nahar on February 15 sent shock waves in the entertainment industry. Reportedly, he was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Ahead of committing suicide, the actor had shared a video on his Facebook page wherein he alleged that how his wife Kanchan Sharma and his mother-in-law.

Along with the video, Nahar also shared a suicide note wherein he mentioned that about “politics” he faced in Bollywood, “unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”. Mumbai police are currently investigating his death and are waiting for the postmortem report to determine the cause of death.

Sandeep Nahar has worked in some notable films and was a known face in the TV industry. So here are some of his best movies and shows.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial biographical sports drama film was released in 2016. In the film, Sandeep Nahar appeared as MS Dhoni’s friend ‘Param Bhaiya.’ Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SSR also allegedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020. An investigation is currently being carried out on his death.

Kesari

Anurag Singh directorial film Kesari was about the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought in 1897 between soldiers of the British Indian Army and the tribesmen of Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun. Akshay Kumar played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh while Sandeep played the role of Sepoy Butta Singh in this 2019 film.

Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter and shared how he is heartbroken after hearing the news of Sandeep’s sudden demise. Take a look at the tweet below:

Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021

Khandaani Shafakhana

Shilpi Dasgupta’s directorial film, which was released in 2019, featured Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah. Other supporting cast included Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. Sandeep Nahar played a minor role in the film.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

Alt Balaji’s drama stars Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli and Ronit Roy in lead roles. Sandeep Nahar played the role of Guri who was Ronit Roy’s best friend in this hit series.

