Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra is being shot for a long time now and the good news is that it’s in the last leg of shooting now. Nagarjuna Akkineni who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming mega-budget film today announced that he has wrapped up his part.

“And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.

#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra”

The latest we hear is that Ayan Mukerji is exploring a new character for the second instalment of Brahmastra trilogy which will be a universe of its kind. The character will be called Dev and the casting for the same is underway. As per Pinkvilla, the director has already worked on the script of the sequel in lockdown and he along with the team are planning to start shooting it without any delay.

A source has informed the entertainment portal that the glimpse of the new character Dev will be given by the end credit of the first part. “Brahmastra is the journey of Shiva, while part two will be about another character, Dev, who is also blessed with unique superpowers. The makers are looking to cast an actor from the top bracket for the sequel as well, in fact, they have already started conversations with some A-List superstars,” the source has been quoted as saying.

“Shiva and Isha too will be a part of part two, since the world of Brahmastra will always be incomplete without the pioneers of the franchise, but the script has got more to do with Dev’s character. All the principal characters then come together for the final showdown in third instalment. It’s more of a universe, and if Ayan succeeds, there also lies a possibility of making standalone films showcasing the back story of several fascinating characters, who have a relatively smaller role in the already planned trilogy. But it all depends on the audience reception.” the source adds.

Now that’s interesting. Isn’t it?

Brahmastra trilogy is about the characters of Shiva & Dev trying to conquer the most powerful weapon of the universe. While the first part will be about Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt’s Isha, the second one will be more about Dev. The third part will be a bigger one where everyone will come together for what looks like a super entertainer.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan & Mouni Roy among others.

