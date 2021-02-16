Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh‘s 83 were two of the most much-awaited films of 2020. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release was postponed indefinitely. Now as the Cinema halls are permitted to operate at full capacity, the films are finally getting a release date.

Recent reports stated that Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi is eying to be released in theatres on April 2. Although, the film will only be released in single screens and non-national multiplexes. However, Kabir Khan’s film 83 is yet to get a release date.

A trade source has shared to Pinkvilla, “While Sooryavanshi is eyeing at an April 2 release, the team of 83 is contemplating on two dates at present – June 11 and June 25. While the latter is the day when India won the world cup in 1983, the former is the first Friday post the IPL, which has conventionally become a lucrative window for a film’s release.”

Reports also claim that Reliance Entertainment is trying to negotiate on similar terms for both their releases, Sooryavanshi and 83. The source said, “Both the films were ready for a theatrical release much before a lockdown was announced, and hence, they are looking at getting similar terms of release for both films. However, Reliance has clearly conveyed to the exhibitors that the terms of release for all the films after Sooryavanshi and ’83, will go back closer to the pre-covid days.”

It’s worth pointing out that both the films were gearing up to release within a span of just 2 weeks back in 2020. Producers have now decided to have an adequate gap between the two films in order to have a clear run for both films.

The source also said to the publication, “Apart from that, Ramazan begins from the second week of April, and the Eid release slot is already occupied by two films. The Hollywood biggie, Fast and Furious 9 might release two weeks after Eid, and the IPL qualifiers and finals are also slated to take place in the same week. Hence, the release gets automatically pushed to the month of June. Everything depends on the terms of release given by the national chains to Sooryavanshi.”

