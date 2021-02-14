Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Sooryavanshi for a very long time. The film was supposed to release last year but due to the ongoing global pandemic, it was pushed and if the reports are to be believed the film is releasing in early April 2021.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Rohit’s cop world is known to everyone and the director has already directed blockbuster films like Singham, Simmba to name a few.

According to a trade source close to Pinkvilla, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar is finally gearing up for a release on April 2, 2021. “Reliance Entertainment, who is producing and distributing the film, has started blocking screens in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh belt. The e-mails to block the screens for at-least two weeks have been sent to the single screen owners, and they have readily agreed to allot all shows on all their screens to this Rohit Shetty cop drama. The screen booking in other circuits of India is expected to commence from this week. All said and done, it’s confirmed for a theatrical release on April 2.”

The source also revealed that the film will also be released in multiplexes sooner or later when both parties agree to the conditions. “There were some reports that it would release directly on OTT, however, that was never the plan. The team was definitely exploring the hybrid model of release at one point of time, and that’s still in consideration, but the real intent is to bring it in each and every theater, each and every screen of India, and help it bag every single show to ensure a wide release,” the source added.

In the recent past, three terms attached to film releases are – higher share for the producer, Virtual Print Fee (VPF) charges going to producers and the digital premiere of films shortly – within 3-4 weeks – after a theatrical release.

Are y’all excited to see Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi in theatres soon? Tell us in the comments below.

