Fashion is something that is never constant. It keeps on changing from time to time. Currently, the style which is trending a lot these days is tie & dye. This messy yet vibrant look is a trending style nowadays. The colour print manages to look amazing on all solid outfits. With summer right around the corner, the tie & dye style is an amazing way to amp-up your wardrobe. Also known as dip-dye, the style is quirky and apt for the summer season. Here is how you can wear this fashion inspired by actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Ali Advani and others.

KIARA ALI ADVANI

For all the desi girls out there, don’t you worry as the tie & dye style is not restricted to only western clothes, you can pull this off in a saree as well just like our pretty Kiara? She wore a pretty pink sequinned saree for a shoot. The baby pink saree was dipped in a rose-pink dye which came out in a pretty print. Topped with a lavender singlet blouse, the actor completed her look with a studded neckpiece. With a minimal makeup look, Advani chose to leave her hair open for this one.

SARA ALI KHAN

Taking the fashion towards the western side, we have the rocking Sara rocking this tie & dye style. The actress dressed up in a white bodysuit. She topped the outfit with a pair of tie-dyed pants. With her hair uniquely styled in two ponies, the actor completed her look with a pair of reflective heels.

ALIA BHATT

Just like Sara Ali Khan, Alia too took her fashion towards the western side. The actress stepped out in a summery tie & dye sweatshirt and pants set from Summer Somewhere. The Belle Sweatshirt featured a splatter of colours in bright orange and shades of pink. The cosy number is perfect for warm days, and the ribbed material makes it an ideal pick to lounge at home in. The petite actress styled this with a pair of matching tie & dye cropped flowy pants. She elevated her look with simple statement accessories – gold hoop earrings, a chain-link sling bag, translucent stilettos and her current favourite face mask with an embellished A on it. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and no makeup, Alia aced the off-duty dressing right!

KRITI SANON

Kriti took the tie & dye fashion to the next level with this perfect Indian outfit. With fuchsia die, the actress looked stunning in a yellow sharara outfit. Leaving her hair open, the actor opted for a hair-accessory. G osh! She looks so pretty.

