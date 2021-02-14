Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular stars in the country right now. The 32-year-old actor has done some remarkable work in the Bollywood industry including films like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi to name a few. Just recently, the Sanju actor shared new pictures on his Instagram and our hearts went like Alexa play ‘Brown Munde’.

Advertisement

Now, Brown Munde has become a rage these days and is sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill, Shinda Khalon and Inter$tellar.

Advertisement

Now, we all know how much the Kaushal brothers like to jam on Punjabi songs. We have often seen Vicky Kaushal vibing on Punjabi songs while travelling or at work. So, as soon as the actor shared pics from his new Grazia photoshoot all we could think about is Alexa to play ‘Brown Munde’. Haha!

Sharing the first picture on his Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Pink, it’s my new obsession! 🎶”. I mean look at how brilliant pink looks on our ‘Brown Munda’. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal styles a floral pink half-sleeved shirt with a white vest underneath and khaki coloured pants. And only if looks could kill, we would be dead by now.

Sharing the second pic, the Raazi actor captioned it, “Pink, it’s not even a question! 🎶”. Take a look:

In the third picture, Vicky Kaushal wore an off-white floral shirt with grey and pink checkered trousers and looking at that beautiful face, our hearts melted. Take a look:

Now, as soon as the pictures went viral on social media, fans started drooling over this handsome and one user commented, “Durr ho kyun , valentine bann jaao naa💕”.

Another user commented, “My handsome hunk ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

This Brown Munda is looking like a total SNACC in these pics and we can’t get him out of our heads.

Did y’all like Vicky Kaushal’s new Instagram uploads? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Swanky Car Locked By Mumbai Police, Reason Being Parking In A ‘No Parking’ Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube