Don’t we always long to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together on the silver screen? Even though both these Khan’s have their own aura and fan following, the magic their chemistry brings on-screen is unmatchable to anything in the world. Well, we have great news for all their fans as these powerhouses are going to create their magic yet again in Pathan.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard it right. We know that there have been speculations about these two coming together in SRK’s upcoming film for quite some time now. But, last night in Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bhaijaan confirmed it himself.

Advertisement

Salman Khan confirmed that he would be working with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s much-awaited film Pathan in his own casual way. As per several media reports, Salman will have a significant cameo appearance in this film.

Confirming his part, Salman Khan said in the Bigg Boss episode, “Life goes on, the show goes on. This show will end after which we will start Pathan, then Tiger 3, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And after eight months, Bigg Boss 15 will make a comeback.

Bollywood biggies SRK & Salman have acted in several hits together including Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam to name a few.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has already kickstarted the shoot for Pathan. He has been clicked several times sporting long hair which fans speculate is his look from the film. The much-awaited film will be helmed by WAR director Siddharth Anand and produced by YRF. It will reportedly also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles.

While Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 will feature Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist as we reported a few days back. Dabangg Khan will next be seen on the silver screen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez on Eid 2021.

Now you tell us how excited are you to watch Salman and Shah Rukh together? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Agreed That Shah Rukh Khan Is The ‘King’ & He Should Remain One!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube