Deepika Padukone Dances With Her 'Alter Egos' & We Love Them All!

Actress Deepika Padukone has captured her many moods at a dance in a new video she posted on social media for fans.

In the Instagram video, Deepika is dressed in a powder pink pants, nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug. The video has edits of Deepika’s many versions as she dances.

“Me…And all my alter egos!,” Deepika Padukone wrote on Monday evening, along with the quirky video. It is always too hot to handle one Deepika, imagine handling so many Deepu together. But, we are not complaining about it at all.

The actress has a busy year ahead. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has a role in “83” starring husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the action-adventure “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.

