Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan are both superstars of their generation. In fact, both of them have worked in several movies together, and we would not deny that we have loved seeing them share the silver screen. But did you know there was a time when Big B threatened ChiChi saying that if the film does not work at the Box-Office, then the megastar would slap him?

Yes! You heard that right. Big B actually threatened ChiChi to slap him, and the dancing sensation himself confessed this. Keep scrolling further to know everything you need yo about this entire episode.

A video has been going viral where Govinda has revealed that he was shooting for David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Amitabh Bachchan. Before the shoot, Big B personally came to him and warned him that if the film does not do well at the box office, he would come and slap him. This got ChiChi scared so much so that he got the shoot cancelled.

Actually, before shooting for a song sequence, Govinda heard the song and said that this wouldn’t work. Because of his statements, the shoot got delayed, and eventually, Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the shoot.

In a surprised tone, David Dhawan came to ChiChi and asked him how he was so sure that this song would not work? To this, the actor disclosed the conversation between him and Big B and then even David was convinced.

Govinda then revealed that they did not shoot for that sequence till the time they did not find the perfect song. Now that is the dedication! Well, with the talks of it we are guessing the song in question here is the very popular ‘Makhna’ from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Do you like this song too? Check out the video below:

