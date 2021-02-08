Amitabh Bachchan on Monday revealed that shooting for his upcoming film MayDay has taken him to the same spot where he shot iconic scenes of the Bollywood classic Deewar 42 years ago.

“Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film .. today shooting same place for MAYDAY… 42 years later… Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021…Been a while,” he wrote on Instagram, along with many of himself on location for his upcoming project.

The iconic actor also took to his official blog to revisit memories of working on Deewar.

“The works of the day of Mayday… the place of several and the most memorable in the arch at the back in the architecture , the bullet in the back, theï¿½brother, the temple the Mother, the death and the finest written… so much past and still the,” he said.ï¿½

MayDay reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

The film is directed and produced by Ajay. It is said that Ajay will be seen as a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Amitabh Bachchan’s character is under wraps. Are you waiting for the film?

