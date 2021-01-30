Boman Irani has joined the cast of Mayday. The actor will be seen playing the role of an airline owner in the edge-of-the-seat drama.

Advertisement

Announcing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday: “BOMAN IRANI JOINS CAST OF AMITABH – AJAY DEVGN STARRER… #BomanIrani to essay the part of an airline owner in #Mayday… Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #AjayDevgn, #RakulPreetSingh, #AngiraDhar and #AakankshaSingh… Produced-directed by #AjayDevgn… 29 April 2022 release.”

Advertisement

The Ajay Devgn directorial film reunites him with Amitabh Bachchan. The two have earlier worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years since Satyagraha released in August 2013.

Mayday also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Big B has started shooting for the film in Mumbai.

Are y’all excited to see Boman Irani collaborating with Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan for Mayday? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Saif Ali Khan VS Pankaj Tripathi For Best Villain To Shreya Ghoshal & Arjit Singh Winning The Musical Department!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube